IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $120,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 227.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after acquiring an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after acquiring an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,249,934,000 after acquiring an additional 346,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.27.

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.37. 66,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,755,694. The stock has a market cap of $306.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $302.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

