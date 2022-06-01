IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $411,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, reaching $235.71. The company had a trading volume of 85,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,314. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.17 and its 200 day moving average is $272.75. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $217.09 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

