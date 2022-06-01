IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.65 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:MTUM traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.05. 1,325,713 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.51 and a 200 day moving average of $165.01.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.