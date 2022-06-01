IAG Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,158,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,047,000 after buying an additional 338,155 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,217,000 after purchasing an additional 101,457 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 146.2% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 168,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 100,211 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 314,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,629,000 after purchasing an additional 55,899 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 135,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 43,653 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of MDYG stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.47. 1,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,749. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.