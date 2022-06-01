IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 39,067 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,067 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.7% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $36,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,749. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

