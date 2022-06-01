IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 564 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 98,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 103,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,652,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,143. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.93.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.