IAG Wealth Partners LLC Takes $97,000 Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHK traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.48. 9,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,278. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.23. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a one year low of $36.85 and a one year high of $47.03.

