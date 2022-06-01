Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.68-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $290.00 million-$330.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.80 million.

NASDAQ:ICHR traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.98. Ichor has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $293.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.08 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 5.71%. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ichor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $328,885.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,266.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $72,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,364 shares in the company, valued at $442,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the second quarter worth $313,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 126.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 144,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 86.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,150,000 after acquiring an additional 22,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

