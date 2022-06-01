IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,151,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,231 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.15% of IDEX worth $744,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in IDEX during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IDEX during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX stock opened at $191.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.55. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $179.30 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.21 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

About IDEX (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.