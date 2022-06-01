Idle (IDLE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,602.00

Idle (IDLE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last week, Idle has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Idle coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001550 BTC on major exchanges. Idle has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $5,602.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $357.15 or 0.01123751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.28 or 0.00485429 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00032029 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008186 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,139,609 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

