Idle (IDLE) Market Cap Achieves $2.46 Million

Idle (IDLE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001600 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Idle has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. Idle has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $17,405.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,544% against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.94 or 0.13213336 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.93 or 0.00441330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031752 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008723 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,142,153 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

