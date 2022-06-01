IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,095.50 ($13.86).
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IGG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($13.60) price target on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,210 ($15.31) price target on shares of IG Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
In other IG Group news, insider Charlie Rozes acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 725 ($9.17) per share, with a total value of £36,250 ($45,862.85). Also, insider Jonathan Moulds acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 703 ($8.89) per share, with a total value of £703,000 ($889,423.08).
About IG Group (Get Rating)
IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.
Featured Articles
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.