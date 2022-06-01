IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,095.50 ($13.86).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IGG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($13.60) price target on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,210 ($15.31) price target on shares of IG Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

In other IG Group news, insider Charlie Rozes acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 725 ($9.17) per share, with a total value of £36,250 ($45,862.85). Also, insider Jonathan Moulds acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 703 ($8.89) per share, with a total value of £703,000 ($889,423.08).

IGG traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 712 ($9.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,265. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37. IG Group has a twelve month low of GBX 689.50 ($8.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 947.50 ($11.99). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 782.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 787.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33.

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.

