IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.53

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.53 and last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.05.

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas. It provides boilers that combust various fuels to supply steam for power generation and production processes; and supplies gas turbines, gas engines, and diesel engines for land use, as well as small to large engines for large vessels and high-speed boats.

