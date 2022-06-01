II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.00 million-$880.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $835.84 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on II-VI from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on II-VI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.08.

IIVI stock opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. II-VI has a twelve month low of $54.35 and a twelve month high of $75.23. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. II-VI had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $827.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrico Digirolomo sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $91,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,479 shares of company stock valued at $757,857 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of II-VI by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 75,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

