Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 123 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 361.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.57.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $143.49 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $125.11 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

