Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 1,259 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 214,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 64,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.87.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

