Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,812,000 after acquiring an additional 20,096 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.4% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 475,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000,000 after buying an additional 20,133 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 468,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,555,000 after buying an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,426,000 after buying an additional 20,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,901,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MTN opened at $252.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.58 and a 200 day moving average of $280.44. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.38 and a twelve month high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.70 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 145.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTN. StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.25.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

