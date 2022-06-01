Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys New Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,758,090,000 after acquiring an additional 399,872 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,508,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $487,183,000 after acquiring an additional 285,615 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $364,465,000 after acquiring an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 85.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

Shares of YUM opened at $121.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.54 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.28.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

