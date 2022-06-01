Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CSL opened at $254.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $178.73 and a 12 month high of $275.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.86.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

