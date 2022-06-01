Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $426,000 Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $487.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $529.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $495.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.11.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $514.44.

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,955.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

