Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $668,000 Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,077,000 after buying an additional 228,788 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 183.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,682 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 51.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLG opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average of $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $59.09 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.32%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.08%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.06.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

