Impax Asset Management Group plc Invests $844,000 in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,407,000 after buying an additional 421,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,813,000 after buying an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,526,000 after acquiring an additional 28,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,096,000 after acquiring an additional 72,316 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,263,000 after acquiring an additional 166,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $381.78 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.65 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $405.60 and its 200-day moving average is $427.65.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.31. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 32.72%.

In related news, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $7,316,865.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total value of $740,337.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,398.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,777 shares of company stock worth $11,257,227. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.20.

About FactSet Research Systems (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.