Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 1,483 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 65,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 200,907 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 145,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,626,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.31%.

Several research firms have commented on STAG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

About STAG Industrial (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.