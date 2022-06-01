Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 2,272 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Premier were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PINC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Premier during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Premier by 16.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Premier during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINC opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.28. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average of $37.60.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.10 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Premier in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Premier in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

