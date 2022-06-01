Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 92 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

NYSE KEYS opened at $145.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.58. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.