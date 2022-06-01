Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives GBX 656.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 656.60 ($8.31).
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.41) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.67) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, May 16th.
In other Informa news, insider Patrick Martell sold 6,907 shares of Informa stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 606 ($7.67), for a total value of £41,856.42 ($52,956.00). Also, insider Gareth Wright sold 26,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.62), for a total value of £162,040.34 ($205,010.55).
Informa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.
