Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives GBX 656.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 656.60 ($8.31).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.41) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.67) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, May 16th.

In other Informa news, insider Patrick Martell sold 6,907 shares of Informa stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 606 ($7.67), for a total value of £41,856.42 ($52,956.00). Also, insider Gareth Wright sold 26,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.62), for a total value of £162,040.34 ($205,010.55).

Shares of LON INF traded down GBX 7.20 ($0.09) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 537.80 ($6.80). 1,921,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,278,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 579.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 554.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.73. Informa has a 52-week low of GBX 459.80 ($5.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 628 ($7.95).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

