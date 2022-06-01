Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Information Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Information Services Group to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.
III stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. Information Services Group has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $9.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.
Several research analysts have commented on III shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of III. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Information Services Group by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 254,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 158,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Information Services Group by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 145,549 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 290,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 97,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 77,763 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Information Services Group
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
