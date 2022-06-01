Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Information Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Information Services Group to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

III stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. Information Services Group has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $9.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.98 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 19.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on III shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of III. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Information Services Group by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 254,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 158,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Information Services Group by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 145,549 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 290,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 97,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 77,763 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

