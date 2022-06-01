Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Ingredion worth $17,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 996.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 99,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 90,716 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INGR. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $94.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.75. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Ingredion Profile (Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.