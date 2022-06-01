Inherent Group LP Makes New Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Inherent Group LP bought a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $158,009,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,567,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Shares of LW opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.57. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $85.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 61.64%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

