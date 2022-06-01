Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) is Robotti Robert’s 10th Largest Position

Robotti Robert lessened its stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Insteel Industries accounts for about 2.1% of Robotti Robert’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Robotti Robert owned approximately 1.32% of Insteel Industries worth $10,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Insteel Industries by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Insteel Industries by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Insteel Industries by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $49,504.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Richard Wagner sold 10,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $450,326.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,071 shares of company stock worth $610,167. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Insteel Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of IIIN traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $41.28. The stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average of $39.88. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $47.70.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $213.21 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 14.60%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

About Insteel Industries (Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

