Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $267.50 million-$268.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.99 million.Intapp also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.08–$0.07 EPS.

NASDAQ:INTA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.06. 94,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,797. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -10.09. Intapp has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on INTA shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intapp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $55,666.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,455,462.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $36,144.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 475,832 shares in the company, valued at $10,506,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,818 shares of company stock worth $941,435 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Intapp by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

