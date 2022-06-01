International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (IGIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on June 22nd

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

International General Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 1.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ IGIC opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $370.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75. International General Insurance has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $9.69.

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $89.20 million during the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.92%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International General Insurance stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in International General Insurance were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

About International General Insurance (Get Rating)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It underwrites a diversified portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, marine, contingency, and treaty reinsurance.

