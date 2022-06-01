InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Short Interest Update

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,500 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the April 30th total of 231,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,497.5 days.

IIPZF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$18.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.

IIPZF remained flat at $$10.38 during midday trading on Wednesday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $14.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

