Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6,105.33.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 6,500 ($82.24) to GBX 6,080 ($76.92) in a research note on Friday. HSBC lowered Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($83.55) to GBX 6,236 ($78.90) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 6,400 ($80.97) to GBX 6,000 ($75.91) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.55. The company had a trading volume of 20,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intertek Group has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $81.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.53.
About Intertek Group (Get Rating)
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intertek Group (IKTSY)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.