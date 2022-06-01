Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.94-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.68-$11.74 EPS.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $5.98 on Wednesday, reaching $408.48. 31,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $432.40 and its 200-day moving average is $520.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $558.84.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Intuit by 8.7% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,422,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $684,015,000 after acquiring an additional 113,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,416,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,113,000 after acquiring an additional 28,261 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Intuit by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,179,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,444,000 after acquiring an additional 59,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 140.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after buying an additional 501,656 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

