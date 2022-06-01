Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Stock Position Increased by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,653 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 866,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,833,000 after purchasing an additional 51,959 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 411,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,561,000 after purchasing an additional 228,906 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 35,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,920. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $21.78.

