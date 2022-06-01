Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 362,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 22,459 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,278,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,907. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $25.51.

