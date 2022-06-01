Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.07

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.07 and traded as high as $22.40. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 2,315,898 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 51,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

