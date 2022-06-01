Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEZ. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.52. 5,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,368. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.91 and a fifty-two week high of $103.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.22.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.