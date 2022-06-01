Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the April 30th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,675,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 31,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PUI traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.09. 6,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,399. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $32.24 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

