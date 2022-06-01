Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,566,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 83,735 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 2.83% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $21,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VKQ. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 332,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VKQ opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

