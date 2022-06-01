Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the April 30th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.32. 19,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,524. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $41.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.08.

