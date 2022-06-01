Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Position Lessened by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

RWL traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,126. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.32.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

