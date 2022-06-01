Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ISTR. TheStreet raised Investar from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.
Shares of ISTR opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13. Investar has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $227.56 million, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.52.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Investar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter valued at $3,167,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after buying an additional 160,309 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,228,000. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 330,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Investar (Get Rating)
Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.
