Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,854 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned about 0.35% of Invitae worth $12,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 193.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invitae by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,318,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,331,000 after buying an additional 58,868 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 18.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 6.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Invitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $28,026.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 204,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,735.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $107,803.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 518,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,989.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,444 shares of company stock valued at $802,185 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 59,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,197,097. The company has a market cap of $793.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVTA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

