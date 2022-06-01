IoT Chain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $368,748.00 (ITC)

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $894,842.19 and approximately $368,748.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoT Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001114 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00043296 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Coin Profile

IoT Chain (CRYPTO:ITC) is a coin. It launched on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

IoT Chain Coin Trading

