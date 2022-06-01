Iron Triangle Partners LP Purchases New Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,192,000. DaVita makes up about 7.1% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Iron Triangle Partners LP owned approximately 0.44% of DaVita at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in DaVita by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

NYSE:DVA traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,963. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.73 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

