Iron Triangle Partners LP Purchases Shares of 60,000 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $30,128,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 4.2% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH stock traded down $6.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $489.88. The company had a trading volume of 20,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,835. The firm has a market cap of $459.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $510.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.64.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

