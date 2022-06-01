iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Aspireon Wealth Advisors

Aspireon Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,703 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.90. 15,043,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.18.

