iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,531 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG stock opened at $103.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.13. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.